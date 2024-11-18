Insider Buying: Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) COO Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTTGet Free Report) COO Harjinder Bajwa bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.83 per share, for a total transaction of $522,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,655.53. This trade represents a 51.21 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Harjinder Bajwa also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, October 31st, Harjinder Bajwa purchased 2,500 shares of Ultra Clean stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $83,325.00.

Ultra Clean Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $33.97 on Monday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.65 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average is $41.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 424.63 and a beta of 2.08.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $540.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.88 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UCTT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultra Clean

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 908,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,284,000 after purchasing an additional 63,301 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 860,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,179,000 after purchasing an additional 52,075 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 647,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,846,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

