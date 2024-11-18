Insider Buying: Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) COO Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) COO Harjinder Bajwa bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.83 per share, for a total transaction of $522,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,655.53. This trade represents a 51.21 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Harjinder Bajwa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 31st, Harjinder Bajwa purchased 2,500 shares of Ultra Clean stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $83,325.00.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $33.97 on Monday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.65 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average is $41.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 424.63 and a beta of 2.08.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $540.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.88 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 908,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,284,000 after purchasing an additional 63,301 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 860,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,179,000 after purchasing an additional 52,075 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 647,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,846,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

