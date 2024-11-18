Insider Selling: Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Director Sells C$303,631.60 in Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) Director Colleen Johnston sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$151.82, for a total transaction of C$303,631.60.

Shopify Stock Performance

TSE SHOP opened at C$152.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 5.74. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of C$72.36 and a 1-year high of C$161.86. The company has a market cap of C$184.97 billion, a PE ratio of 111.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$112.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$97.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Shopify from C$100.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ATB Capital cut shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

