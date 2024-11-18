Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intevac in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of IVAC opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67. Intevac has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $4.57.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. Intevac had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intevac

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 6.6% in the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 221,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intevac by 9.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Intevac by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,545,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,056,000 after buying an additional 43,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

