Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0547 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
BSMS stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.42. The company had a trading volume of 35,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,539. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.38.
About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF
