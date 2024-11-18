Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) announced a dividend on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0547 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BSMS stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.42. The company had a trading volume of 35,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,539. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.38.

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

