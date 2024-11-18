Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0547 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BSMS stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.42. The company had a trading volume of 35,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,539. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.38.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.