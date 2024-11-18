iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by Eq LLC

Eq LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 0.8% of Eq LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IUSB. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.95. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $44.08 and a one year high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1577 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.