iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $100.65 and last traded at $101.16, with a volume of 2815196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.13.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 371.7% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the second quarter worth $204,000.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

