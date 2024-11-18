iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.00 and last traded at $69.89, with a volume of 63893 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.86.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Get iShares International Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 169,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 118,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 113,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 1,298.8% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 104,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 1,162.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 55,749 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.