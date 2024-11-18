iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,587 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $23,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $97.88 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.52.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

