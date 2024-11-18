iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2024

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUMGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $209.78 and last traded at $209.46, with a volume of 654504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.41.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 126,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.