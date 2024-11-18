iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $209.78 and last traded at $209.46, with a volume of 654504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.41.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 126,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

