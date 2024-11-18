iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,134,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,328 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 7.1% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $250,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,335.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP opened at $127.95 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $93.74 and a 1-year high of $132.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

