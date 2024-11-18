Islay Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,702 Shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NYSEARCA:UYLD)

Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NYSEARCA:UYLD – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the quarter. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lewis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 44,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 60,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter.

Get Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF alerts:

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UYLD opened at $51.15 on Monday. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.48 and a 1 year high of $51.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.12.

About Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF

The Angel Oak Ultrashort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is managed by Angel Oak.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NYSEARCA:UYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.