Islay Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,516 Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Penske Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

NYSE PAG opened at $160.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.91. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.32 and a 52-week high of $179.72.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.