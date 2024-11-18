Islay Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,516 Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Penske Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock.
Penske Automotive Group Price Performance
NYSE PAG opened at $160.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.91. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.32 and a 52-week high of $179.72.
Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 32.80%.
About Penske Automotive Group
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Penske Automotive Group
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.