Islay Capital Management LLC Has $616,000 Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSLV. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $11,622,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,562,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after buying an additional 693,988 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 315.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 750,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 570,002 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 483.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 557,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,330,000 after acquiring an additional 461,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.4% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,295,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,579,000 after acquiring an additional 362,573 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $10.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $11.77.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

