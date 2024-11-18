J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Short Interest Update

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the October 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 843,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $182.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $219.51.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total transaction of $427,262.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,550.50. This represents a 35.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. This trade represents a 17.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,314 shares of company stock worth $1,534,052 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.