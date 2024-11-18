J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Purchases 477 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 542.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,429,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116,171 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,036,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,639,000 after buying an additional 2,829,414 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,046,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,051,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2,198.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 994,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,886,000 after acquiring an additional 950,966 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $92.18 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $89.16 and a 52 week high of $96.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

