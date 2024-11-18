J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 31 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Taurus Asset Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 10.4% during the third quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 208.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,440,000 after purchasing an additional 30,679 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.3% in the third quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 5.0% in the third quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $503.29 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $401.79 and a 1-year high of $533.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $510.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.62. The company has a market cap of $156.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.