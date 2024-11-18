Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Price Target to $3.50

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

NAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NAT

Nordic American Tankers Stock Down 2.6 %

NAT stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of -0.21.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 26.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordic American Tankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.11%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,606,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,195,000 after acquiring an additional 621,588 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Nordic American Tankers by 67.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,774,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 40.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,499,565 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,682,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 275,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,682 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 711,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.