JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Trading Down 8.6% – Time to Sell?

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) traded down 8.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.44 and last traded at $6.45. 3,505,858 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 15,694,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on JBLU shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised JetBlue Airways to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.43.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Stock Down 7.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 208.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 391,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 264,460 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,376,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,336,000 after buying an additional 317,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at $624,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.