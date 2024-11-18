Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Declares Dividend of $1.76 (NASDAQ:KSPI)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.7565 per share on Sunday, November 17th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of KSPI stock opened at $109.98 on Monday. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a twelve month low of $85.02 and a twelve month high of $143.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.76.

Get Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz alerts:

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KSPI shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from $159.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.