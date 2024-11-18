Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director Rebecca Martinez O’mara Sells 300 Shares

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) Director Rebecca Martinez O’mara sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.59, for a total value of $117,777.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,618.87. This trade represents a 18.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kadant Stock Performance

Shares of KAI stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $392.13. 2,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,443. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.51 and a fifty-two week high of $422.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $338.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.54.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $271.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.38 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.10%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Kadant from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kadant

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 83,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,109,000 after purchasing an additional 32,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kadant by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,909,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 130,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,036,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Stories

