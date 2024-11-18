Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Short Interest Up 10.8% in October

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the October 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KFFB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.20. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $5.18.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. It accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

