Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.3 %

HIG opened at $117.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.75. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.36 and a 1-year high of $123.23. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.84%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

