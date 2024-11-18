Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 1,929 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 218.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth $42,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $167,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,142,036.44. The trade was a 3.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $167,265.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,593 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,743.01. The trade was a 5.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $721,243. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on KR. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Argus increased their price target on Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.09.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR opened at $58.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $60.35.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.09 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 33.51%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

