Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 284 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,169 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in First Solar were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,257,053 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,068,991,000 after purchasing an additional 105,236 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 81,947.0% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,669,757 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,729,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660,409 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,393 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,478,000 after acquiring an additional 64,265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,354 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $147,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1,757.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 546,193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $136,242,000 after purchasing an additional 516,783 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $190.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.91. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.88 and a fifty-two week high of $306.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $887.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised First Solar to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down previously from $286.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays cut their price target on First Solar from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $280.00 to $252.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSLR

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.