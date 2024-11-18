Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 388 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on ResMed from $251.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.56, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,777.28. This represents a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 796 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $198,052.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,749.63. This represents a 10.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,056 shares of company stock worth $15,086,020. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE RMD opened at $234.74 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $147.39 and a one year high of $260.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.83 and its 200-day moving average is $223.67.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 28.08%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.