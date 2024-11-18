L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the October 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 8.7% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the third quarter worth $202,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 7.4% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 38,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 7.2% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 70,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 20.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $33.76 on Monday. L’Air Liquide has a 1 year low of $32.45 and a 1 year high of $39.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.25.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

