LMR Partners LLP Cuts Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

LMR Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 53.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51,224 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Workday were worth $10,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Workday by 71.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 42.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 13.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $1,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $259.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.48. The company has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.78, for a total transaction of $738,934.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,228,745.10. This represents a 3.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $17,367,710.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $26,902,816.40. The trade was a 39.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 370,575 shares of company stock valued at $91,506,897 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Workday from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.59.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

