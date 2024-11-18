LMR Partners LLP Invests $22.44 Million in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,438,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,049,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,425,000 after purchasing an additional 60,607 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,817,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,471,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after acquiring an additional 564,662 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,112,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17,926.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 925,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,668,000 after buying an additional 920,695 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $302.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.74.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $336.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.79 and a 200-day moving average of $310.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.04, a PEG ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.86 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

