Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Loews were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 1.9% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 4.3% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Loews by 6.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Loews by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Loews by 6.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Loews

In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 75,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $6,237,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,089,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,377,539.32. This trade represents a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann E. Berman sold 1,087 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $88,460.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at $406,737.24. This trade represents a 17.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,587 shares of company stock valued at $17,586,460. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Trading Up 1.1 %

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews stock opened at $83.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.13. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $66.60 and a 52 week high of $84.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on L. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

