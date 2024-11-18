Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Has $105,000 Stock Holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 700,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 57,123 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 165,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 108,268 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,439,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 294,250 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 412,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 34,295 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $2.70 to $2.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.23.

BlackBerry Stock Down 0.8 %

BlackBerry stock opened at $2.38 on Monday. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BlackBerry

In related news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,005 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $37,962.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,226.37. This trade represents a 33.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

