Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,963 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 607.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 75,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,572,000 after buying an additional 64,722 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $331,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $734,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 46.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM opened at $583.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $557.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $556.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.90. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.37 and a 12-month high of $633.23.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.50). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stephens cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.85.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

