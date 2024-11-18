Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $10,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $44,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $612.12. 74,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $721.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $763.78. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $527.11 and a 12-month high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 105.16%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 30.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $890.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna cut their target price on KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $802.90.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

