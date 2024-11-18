Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 236.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,834,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289,147 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 7.02% of Barrett Business Services worth $68,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBSI. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 1.5% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 24,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 11.1% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 10.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 300.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 8.2% during the third quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Barrett Business Services news, CEO Gary Kramer sold 34,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,794.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,543 shares in the company, valued at $8,501,132.15. This trade represents a 12.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ BBSI traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,380. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.39. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $43.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

