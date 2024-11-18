Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32,693 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $8,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,097,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2,336.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 96,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,081,000 after acquiring an additional 92,895 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $185.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,950. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.48 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CLSA lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $191.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.38.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $1,430,930.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,862.32. The trade was a 34.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

