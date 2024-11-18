Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 283.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Cintas by 0.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Cintas by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.63.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $215.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $136.50 and a 52 week high of $227.35.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

