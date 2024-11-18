Mendel Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,794 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,654,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,377,000 after purchasing an additional 830,713 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,410,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,067,000 after purchasing an additional 70,972 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,493,000. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,358,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,586,000 after buying an additional 59,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 1,344,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,928,000 after buying an additional 373,836 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $34.72 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.93.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

