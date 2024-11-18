Mendel Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

JEPI opened at $59.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $54.17 and a 12-month high of $60.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.71.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

