MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,764,000 after buying an additional 455,250 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4,572.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 295,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,931,000 after buying an additional 289,430 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 325.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 359,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,877,000 after buying an additional 274,801 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,453,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,580,000 after buying an additional 271,905 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 32,115.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 129,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,591,000 after buying an additional 128,784 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $331.50 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $246.18 and a one year high of $342.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

