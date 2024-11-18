Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Has $215,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 471.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at $33,052,911.68. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $126.78 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $87.17 and a 1-year high of $131.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.40%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

