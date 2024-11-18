Mount Lucas Management LP Has $749,000 Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000.

MUB stock opened at $107.43 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.76 and its 200-day moving average is $107.30.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

