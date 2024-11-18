Mount Lucas Management LP Purchases 34 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Mount Lucas Management LP grew its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,388 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 526,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,028,000 after acquiring an additional 134,575 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 155.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,668,000 after purchasing an additional 126,148 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 99.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,246,000 after purchasing an additional 116,300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 971.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,978,000 after purchasing an additional 91,837 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 412,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,553,000 after purchasing an additional 88,909 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $498.86 on Monday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.31 and a 1-year high of $525.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $443.84 and its 200-day moving average is $397.63.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 5.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EME. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

