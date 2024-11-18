Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 47.5% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.47.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $378.99 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $264.54 and a fifty-two week high of $392.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $376.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $95.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. The trade was a 18.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

