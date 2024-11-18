Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Takes $9.21 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 247,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 14.0% in the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 34,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $2,045,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 406.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 54,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 43,938 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,823,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total value of $115,105,758.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $406,004,124.96. The trade was a 22.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $218,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,535,378. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,562,840 shares of company stock worth $1,435,787,316. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.71.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock opened at $65.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 328.87 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.08.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

