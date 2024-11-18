Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,298 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,262 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $37,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total value of $1,106,935.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,692.90. This represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $395,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,969,926.99. This trade represents a 4.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,335 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $161.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $164.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.65. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.54%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

