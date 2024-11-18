Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 10,371 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,610 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,371 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $49,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $439,988,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 280.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,519,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,824 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 26.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,767,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,472,000 after purchasing an additional 572,251 shares during the period. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth $129,285,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 111.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 856,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,583,000 after purchasing an additional 451,530 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $413,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,551 shares in the company, valued at $12,019,204.98. This trade represents a 3.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.89, for a total transaction of $173,478.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,544 shares in the company, valued at $17,226,148.16. This represents a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,634 shares of company stock worth $4,217,635 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 4.4 %

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $289.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $241.29 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The company has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CDNS. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.00.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

