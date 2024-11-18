Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 347 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $31,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,731,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,433,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,095,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,549,000 after buying an additional 20,491 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,941,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,769,000 after buying an additional 22,470 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.7% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,793,000 after buying an additional 12,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 590,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,829,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

In related news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total transaction of $1,229,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,789.13. This represents a 25.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 11,341 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.52, for a total transaction of $3,260,764.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,021,638.56. This trade represents a 3.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,327 shares of company stock worth $11,068,921. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RBC Bearings Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of RBC stock opened at $313.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $293.66 and a 200 day moving average of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.28. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $238.21 and a 1-year high of $328.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.51.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.01). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $397.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

