NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Aviso Wealth Management

Aviso Wealth Management decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,571 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Aviso Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 97.6% during the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 52.6% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 272.5% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $76.66 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.15.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. UBS Group upped their price target on NIKE from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on NIKE from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Daiwa America lowered NIKE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NIKE from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.48.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

