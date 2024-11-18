Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Has $21.87 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up about 1.8% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $21,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,322,600,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 4,565.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,143,000 after buying an additional 61,268 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Booking by 106.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 71,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,590,000 after acquiring an additional 36,710 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2,315.8% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 36,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,755,000 after acquiring an additional 35,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $125,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on Booking from $4,448.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,650.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,976.00 to $4,173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,749.83.

Booking Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Booking stock traded down $7.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4,967.30. 22,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,157. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4,360.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,991.30. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,079.50 and a one year high of $5,069.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.