Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 1.4% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $516,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 32,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 50.3% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Danaher by 9.0% in the first quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 45,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. This represents a 18.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $228.60. 280,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,748,600. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $207.63 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The company has a market cap of $165.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 20.61%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

