Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,524 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $49.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.58. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

OXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.70.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

